The Rookie season 7 episode 3: How does Lucy really feel?

If you are trying to better understand the headspace of one Lucy Chen on The Rookie, it could be easy to argue that there are still feelings for Bradford. How could there not? Their love story still feels incomplete, even if Lucy is out here claiming that she is focused on herself and her own career. If you have questions about that, it is easy to understand … and it also feels like something that the show is going to get into more in due time.

What we think Melissa O’Neil’s character is currently trying to do here is rather simple, as she is wanting to reassure herself that she is making a good choice for herself and not drowning in feelings / angst — especially when it is Tim himself who needs to deal with some of his issues. She can’t help with that.

Of course, rather than rely on our own perspective here for insight, why not turn more to someone who actually knows? Speaking to TV Guide, showrunner Alexi Hawley gives a much more thorough sense of where things are right now when it comes to some of this character’s feelings:

I think she’s putting on a brave face. I think there are things that she might not even admit to herself, but I also think that she is putting herself first in a way that’s important. At least what she’s trying to do is go, “OK, well, a main reason I didn’t make detective is because the five-player trade I tried to put together to get Tim into metro ultimately pissed off the people who had control over my future, and therefore I scored lower on the detectives exam because I got dinged for something I did that put Tim first,” which she did because she loved him and all that kind of stuff. She doesn’t regret that necessarily, but I do think that coming into this, given that he blew up their relationship, that she is feeling very much like, “My path is important to me. Getting ahead, putting together a career that I want, is a priority.”

Personally, we could see this mindset guiding the character for a few episodes — beyond that, though, is where we’d get more into mystery territory.

