The Rookie season 7 episode 3 promo: Is Nolan falling apart?

If you saw the recent promo for The Rookie season 7 episode 3 on ABC, it would be more than understandable if you were concerned. After all, John Nolan is getting increasingly paranoid about Jason turning up in the city — and how far is he willing to go in order to stop him?

Well, it feels fair to at least start off by saying the following: Based on the promo we saw last night for what lies ahead, there is a chance that he goes completely AWOL. He already knows that Jason is out of prison and while we have not seen Bailey turn up so far this season, it is only a matter of time before she is back. (All signs do point to Jenna Dewan being in episode 3; she has been on maternity leave for the season so far.)

Now, is this episode of The Rookie where the entire Jason storyline gets resolved. If you are skeptical about that at the moment, let’s just say that we understand. Given the gravity of the situation we saw at the end of the season 6 finale, it does make some sense for the producers to want to keep the story momentum going for a little while longer. They may not feel a reason to rush anything along and at this point, we’d honestly understand.

Even with all of that being said … we would like to see John and Bailey okay as soon as possible. The two have gone through so much already, so why put them through any more continued suffering? There are some other storylines that we will eventually be getting to on the other side, and that includes whether or not the two are going to be considering adoption.

Do you think that Nolan could fall apart completely on The Rookie season 7 episode 3?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are so many other big-time updates on the way.

