The Rookie season 7 episode 3 spoilers: Is Bailey back?

Next week on The Rookie season 7 episode 3, are some things going to return more to normal? Well, that depends on your definition!

What we can at least tell you ahead of this installment is rather simple, and it starts with the apparent return of Jenna Dewan to the series as Bailey. For those who are not aware, the character has been MIA for the past little while due to the star’s maternity leave. Yet, she should be back for most of the rest of the season, but that does not mean that she is coming back at a time of great peace for anyone. Get prepared for a ton of chaos; not only that, be prepared for it to happen in a wide array of different forms!

Below, you can see the full The Rookie season 7 episode 3 synopsis with a better sense of what all is ahead:

Ahead of Bailey’s return home, John looks for clues to locate Jason Wyler. Then, Tim and Lucy swap rookies; a friendly face resurfaces at the station, and Wesley feels unsettled over Angela.

Seeing Jason back is a story that we have been worried about here for a long time, and for good reason given what we know that he is capable of. At some point an unfortunate showdown may be here, but is it going to happen this soon? Consider that one of the questions that the writers clearly want you to be thinking about right now.

Of course, we know that the show is also very-much eager to couple this with some other plotlines as well — hence, the decision to give you what we’re getting with Tim and Lucy. We would be shocked if anything that we see here is overtly serious, and it should really just be a chance to watch an array of different character dynamics.

