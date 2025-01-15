The Traitors UK season 3 episode 7: Fozia eliminated after twist

We knew heading into The Traitors UK season 3 episode 7 that there was a big cliffhanger that needed to be resolved. After all, who was actually killed?

For most of the first 20-25 minutes of this episode, the remaining contestants went on a wild-goose chase to figure out who survived the deadly game that was played at the end of episode 6. Slowly and surely, the identities of the living were revealed, and we were left with Fozia or Leon. In true diabolical fashion, the contestants ended up having to dig up the final coffin straight out of the ground. Leon survived, and then Fozia is gone from the game.

Losing Fozia at this point was devastating given that she had only recently made it back into the game after sacrificing herself back at the train. Leon felt guilty, but also happy for the opportunity to be able to come back into the game. Seeing how Fozia was actually eliminated face to face made for incredible TV, as did her telling Linda that she’d be going “next.”

Ironically, Fozia was right! Even though Linda did attempt a pretty epic comeback at the roundtable, she’d been under suspicion for far too long. She was great television for all of the season! Yet, it was great that the Faithful got a win, and there were a couple of little tidbits that made this all the more exciting. Take, for starters, that Minah actually flipped on her fellow Traitor, clearly knowing that she was going to be going. Also, Anna actually picked up on Minah, making this the first time all season long that there has actually been some suspicion on her.

We do think that Minah can recover from this, especially since at this point, she is going to need to choose someone else to join her.

What did you think about the events of The Traitors UK season 3 episode 7 over at BBC One?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get all sorts of other updates.

