With The Traitors UK season 3 episode 8 airing on BBC One tomorrow night, is it fair to say that we are entering the home stretch? Well, we are in the second half of the season!

Today’s episode 7 was full of some big moments, whether it be the emotional departure of Fozia or the Faithful finally managing to remove a Traitor from the game in Linda. They have not been so lucky as of late! Now, we do know how the game often works, and whenever the Traitors get down to just one person, you need to end up recruiting one more person to the ranks.

So, who will it be? Minah has a lot of options, but it may make some sense here for her to choose someone who is a big target in the game. However, it seems more like she could be choosing someone who could go under the radar a little bit. Charlotte was her pick and yet, we do not know exactly what she will do. (Then again, who would say no in this situation? If you do opt to go in this direction, you are put in a spot where you are immediately killed off. It is one of the fuzzy part of the show’s rules, but they need Traitors in order to make the series work long-term.)

Below, you can see the full The Traitors UK season 3 episode 8 synopsis with more information on what is ahead:

Following some testing and emotional days for the players, it isn’t only croissants the Faithful are craving at breakfast, as their hunger for Traitors is getting stronger.

Today’s mission proves that forward thinking isn’t always helpful in building the prize pot.

And with the Round Table looming, can the players separate emotional connections from the all-important question: ‘who do you think is a Traitor?’

What are you most eager to see moving into The Traitors UK season 3 episode 8?

