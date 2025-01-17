Is Steve Zahn leaving Silo, role of Solo after season 2 finale?

Following the events of the Silo season 2 finale, have we reached the end of the line for Steve Zahn as Jimmy a.k.a. Solo? Of course, there is quite a bit to get into based on what we saw over the course of the hour!

Let us begin by noting that even heading into the finale, Solo had seemingly resolved most of the problems regarding his past. Not only that, but he then helped Juliette get more information on the potential Safeguard and how it could work. He armed her with as much information as possible before going back to try to save her own home. The sight of her potentially re-entering her old Silo was nothing short of brilliant.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional SILO videos!

So are we at the end of the road now for Zahn on the series? Well, “Solo” did not go back with Rebecca Ferguson’s character. There may not also be that much of a reason to venture back to Silo #17 for the foreseeable future. The remaining people over there now have a chance to build their own society separate from everything else that is going on. We suppose that it is possible that eventually they could go back over to #17 if they get enough suits, but there is no real evidence of that.

The good news for fans of Solo is that the character is still alive and by virtue of that alone, there is a chance that he could come back. However, we don’t know how you can watch the end here and think that we are looking at something that is anywhere close to a sure thing here, at all.

Related – Be sure to get thoughts on the Silo finale, including the shocking look at the past and what it means

Do you think that we will see Steve Zahn again on Silo following the events of the season 2 finale?

How do you think a Solo return could happen? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here to get all sorts of additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







