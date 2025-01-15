Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Cover the Mirrors’

This Sunday marks the arrival of Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 to AMC and AMC+, and isn’t it nice to have more details? “Cover the Mirrors” is the title for what is ahead, and we have at least a small sense here of what the story is going to look like.

For Rowan in particular, you have to imagine that she is now moving into a fairly-desperate spot. We know that she wanted to use some of Lasher’s power in order to help others, but we’re at a point now where the good certainly does not outweigh the bad. There are women being targeted and by virtue of that, she has to figure out a way to take him out. Unfortunately, one of her best recourses at this point is partnering with Cortland, and we certainly do not think that he is the model of trustworthy people.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on MAYFAIR WITCHES!

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

Rowan desperately partners with Cortland to try to stop Lasher; Moira assists Sip in capturing him.

The Moira / Sip storyline is honestly one of the ones that is the most intriguing, mostly in that Sip obviously has his own agenda due to the Talamasca. Yet, he is clearly one of those people who is going to be pulled almost constantly in a million or so different directions. His affection for Rowan has been very much made clear, so we have to wait and see whatever she does in order to influence him, as well. That is of course assuming that there is a lot of screen time for the two coming up, as this is the sort of thing that is very-much uncertain.

Related – See more thoughts about Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 and what you can hope to see

What do you most want to see as we await Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 arriving?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







