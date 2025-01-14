Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 preview: Where is Lasher?

As you brace to see Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 on AMC this weekend, why not ask more about Lasher?

After all, we are looking at someone here who is clearly a fulcrum point of the story — Rowan knows a great deal of her family’s future is based on what she decides to do here. She may recognize that killing him is the right thing, even if it means weakening her own abilities. However, doing this may be easier said than done for a wide array of different reasons.

So what will the primary concern be at present? Well, we do not think that is all that complicated: Trying to just locate him. Based on the preview we’ve seen for what’s ahead in episode 3 we know that Lasher is missing, and while it makes sense to base his location on the Mayfairs, can you really bank on that? It is another dilemma that Rowan will find herself facing.

In general, you can argue that this particular episode will prove to be just one major dilemma after another for the character, to the point where it is rather hard to know where she’s going to focus her mind. She has to find Lasher, but she also needs to get together a lot of her family. Meanwhile, she may also be a little bit reliant on Cortland and at this point, that may be a risky proposition given his history.

Now, because this is a seven-episode season, you better believe that things are going to move quickly — and with that, we also have a hard time thinking that Lasher as a character is going to be missing for long.

What do you most want to see moving into Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 when it arrives?

