Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 promo: Will Lasher die?

As we look towards Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3 on AMC this weekend, you have to know there is a lot to look forward to. After all, consider where this past episode left off, with Rowan trying to hatch some sort of plan to stop Lasher.

How can she do this? Seemingly, by trying to stage in part some sort of family reunion with a lot of the Mayfairs who are being targeted at present. This could be a decent plan, but there are also some pretty obvious hang-ups … and also significant moral questions to ponder.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on MAYFAIR WITCHES!

What is the biggest one we have on our mind at present? Well, that is actually quite simple: Whether or not she can really go through with taking Lasher out. We obviously think that she is planning to make it happen, and the promo for episode 3 suggests that a showdown could be coming — however, nothing is guaranteed. She needs the family to trust her, and she is still relatively new to this world!

In general, you can argue at this point that losing Lasher is something that would be premature for the story, especially since he has been set up to be a major character throughout much of this season. If he goes, who becomes the fulcrum point? Also, another question here if he goes, what ends up happening when it comes to Rowan’s powers. This has been another major part of the story in the first two episodes, as she is trying to explore more and more of what they are and how she can use them.

Sure, it is clear that she may be able to help people with her magic, but at the same time, what good is it if Lasher is killing others?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Mayfair Witches right now, including what else will be coming up

What are you most eager to see on Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 3, based on the promo?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







