Mayfair Witches season 2: How many episodes are there?

Now that we in the midst of Mayfair Witches season 2 over on AMC, we are of course eager for everything around the corner. At the moment, it already seems as though Lasher is going to become a massive problem for the entire Mayfair family. Rowan may have some reasons to keep him around and yet, we are quickly venturing into “total chaos” territory.

So how many more episodes are we going to be getting here? Obviously, we would love for there to be somewhere around 13 episodes to see the story play out here — but of course, rarely are we ever that lucky when it comes to cable shows. In this case, we are not even getting as many stories as we had back in season 1.

According to a new report coming in right now from The Wrap, the plan here is for there to be seven episodes for the second season of the show, and that includes the premiere that we already had a chance to see. This may just have been the amount of story that the producers had to tell this time around, and in general, we know that the Anne Rice universe does not tend to do super-long batches to begin with. If you look across the board these days at AMC, you will actually find that most of their shows are somewhere between 6-8 episodes.

Will there be a season 3 at some point down the road?

Nothing has been confirmed at present, but let’s just say that we still have plenty of reasons for optimism. This is a show that has shown itself already to have an audience, and we think that the other spin-offs will boost it.

