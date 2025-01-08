Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 2 promo: Family reunion

This weekend on AMC, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 2. So, what stories stand out?

While we know that the show is effectively Rowan’s journey, at the same time there is no real denying Lasher’s role in all the chaos at this point. He is someone clearly hunting down Mayfair women, but to what end? There are questions aplenty about that, and also whether or not Rowan can stop him … or if she will need a little bit of help.

If you head over to the official Mayfair Witches Instagram page right now, you can see a larger trailer that sets the stage further for what is to come, and that includes a lot of chaos and some pretty shocking developments. You are going to see, both in episode 2 and beyond, more Mayfair family members stopping by as Alexandra Daddario’s character tries to figure out what to do. Sure, there could be some romance between characters here and there, but also a lot of drama — and perhaps death.

If there is one thing that we are especially curious about at this point, it is the larger role of the Talamasca in all of the various events to come. This is a world that could eventually lead into a spin-off about this organization, and absolutely we are eager to learn more about this group and what they do.

Until then, though, you just have to wait and see if both Rowan and Lasher both are going to make it out of this season alive. It’s going to be a pretty complicated relationship to put it mildly, given that she brought him into this world; yet, he is a threat to the entire family!

