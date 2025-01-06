Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 2: EP on Rowan’s dilemma

As we prepare ourselves to see Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 2 this coming weekend on AMC, Rowan is clearly in a tight spot.

After all, consider some of her current circumstances! Alexandra Daddario’s character wants to help her family, but she also has a lot to handle with Lasher. She wants to stay connected to him for a pretty clear reason, but can she trust him on any level? That’s a pretty hard thing to do when you consider what he did within the first episode.

If you wanted to see Rowan be morally conflicted, it is fair to say that this is the story for you this time around. Speaking on this further to TVLine, here is just some of what showrunner Esta Spalding had to say:

“There’s something she tangibly has to try to protect the family from, but she also has a vested interest in making sure she stays connected to Lasher because of that power … It’s going to be an interesting season, one that’s much more about the family and Rowan’s leadership of the family.

“…Rowan is embracing her witchy identity this season. She’s really entranced with her powers, but she still has that good doctor mentality at the start of the season, where she thinks she wants to use her powers for is healing and doctoring. She’s discovering the seductiveness of just simply having power.”

Just like you can wonder about Lasher’s motives throughout the season, we honestly wonder just how much we can trust Rowan at the same time. If she gets too intoxicated by simply having power, will she ever be able to see the world as she should? Her transformation so far has been more radical than almost any other character, and she has to grapple with that in a way that some others may not.

