Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 2 preview: The hunt for Lasher

After the events of the premiere, of course it makes a ton of sense to want more info on Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 2, and soon. After all, isn’t there a ton to be excited about here?

Well, the first and biggest thing that we can say entering next week’s “Ten of Swords” is that we’re going to see Rowan desperately try to locate Lasher. If she does, is she then going to be able to control him? She may think that is the case, but from an objective perspective, let’s just say that we doubt it. It’s hard to have a ton of confidence when we have seen everything that we have so far.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on MAYFAIR WITCHES!

To get a few more details now about what the future holds, go ahead and check out the full Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

Rowan must find Lasher before more people are hurt; Sip finds an ally in an angry Mayfair cousin.

There are a number of things that excite us about where the story is right now, but one of the biggest is just how every seems to be torn in almost a hundred different directions. Take, for example, the Mayfair family having a number of different views about Lasher. Or, consider for a moment what we could be seeing with Sip, a man who could have a lot of allegiances thrown at him in general. This is a batch of episodes that could be both incredibly entertaining but also gloriously messy … and would we really have it any other way? At this point, we aren’t quite sure that we would.

Because there are a number of episodes still to come here, let’s just say that you can’t assume anything about where we are with this show versus where we are going to be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on the Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere now

What do you think we are going to be seeing as we move into Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







