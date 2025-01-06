Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere: What happened to Lucy?

We knew that the Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere was going to be delivering a lot of important story in a pretty short amount of time. After all, it basically covered the entire childhood of Lasher within a pretty short period of time!

Also, it feels like he is also going whatever he can to further along whatever is agenda is now that he is human … and does that involve taking out members of the Mayfair family?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on MAYFAIR WITCHES!

Well, Lucy Mayfair is someone we hardly knew based on what happened by the end of this episode. Beyond just that, we also saw that Rowan herself is having a really hard time controlling him, even if she thinks that she may be capable of doing so on some level. Clearly, Lasher is going to follow the beat of his own drum … but will he also still need something more from Rowan? This is one of those things that you do have to wonder at this particular point.

In general, we do think that Lasher’s agenda will be a real question mark for a while here, especially since Rowan may think that she has a certain element of control over him. Some of this may be tied to his status as a pseudo-parental figure, and it already feels clear that this could throw a lot of messy complications into the relationship with the rest of her family.

Personally, though, what we sit back and wonder the most here is this: Lasher was so desperate to become a human that he lost a lot of his power in the process. By virtue of that, he is clearly after something pretty important. It is either that or there is something that he wants to take away from others…

Related – Will Mayfair Witches bring about an Interview with the Vampire crossover at some point?

What did you think about the events of the Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







