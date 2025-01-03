Mayfair Witches season 2: Interview with the Vampire crossover?

Is there a legitimate chance for a crossover between Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire at AMC?

We should start off here by noting that once upon a time, the idea of something like this felt like pure fanfiction, especially when you consider how much of the Jacob Anderson series was told in the past. However, at the end of the second season of the vampire show we shifted more to the present, and it does feel like that will be a key part of season 3. Of course, we know already that the other aforementioned Anne Rice show is largely set in the present, so some of the possibilities are always there.

While there may not technically be a crossover event confirmed just yet, Mayfair Witches star Tongayi Chirisa (Sip) indicated to Screen Rant that there is a chance that something down the road could come together for his character:

Without saying too much, a lot of things go down in the season finale that definitely open Sip’s world up in a way that he was not expecting. Certain events [from Interview with the Vampire] are mentioned in Mayfair Witches, one of which could be the next mission that Sip needs to go investigate. He may have to pop in and settle some issues with the vampires — I’m just saying. I don’t know, but it seems like we’re heading that way.

Now, Sip appearing on both shows may not be some huge-scale crossover with every single person, but we’re not sure how easy that would be to ever pull off. What does feel clear is in the event this actually happens, it would be within Interview with the Vampire season 3 or the next chapter of Mayfair Witches — it isn’t something to necessarily look out for this time around.

