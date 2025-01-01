Mayfair Witches season 2: A new way to prepare for premiere

For those who are currently unaware, the premiere of Mayfair Witches season 2 is coming to AMC on Sunday night! How can you be prepare to see it?

Well, if you do feel like you want to re-watch the first season or catch up if you are behind, there is a great opportunity coming up to do just that.

In a new post on the official Mayfair Witches Instagram page, the show noted that starting on Friday at 9:00 a.m., you are going to have a chance to see the first season play out in full. It feels like the perfect refresher given the fact that season 2 is so close, and there’s a lot of stuff in there that is obviously worth another look.

What we can say right now entering the second season is pretty simple, as you are going to see Rowan do whatever she can in order to explore and understand her powers. At the same time, she also has some major questions that need answering at this point when it comes to Lasher. Just remember for a moment here that this character is going to find himself becoming a huge part of her life after being reborn in a way as a human … but how much can he be trusted? It feels like this is the sort of danger that the producers want lurking around every corner…

Beyond all of this…

Well, let’s just say that the Talamasca are going to continue to be important here, especially since there is a separate spin-off all about them planned for later in 2025. While it may not be directly referenced in season 2, we do think that there could be all sorts of vague teases.

