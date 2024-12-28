Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere spoilers: ‘Lasher’ details

Just in case you need a reminder, the Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere is coming to AMC on Sunday, January 5. What more can be said about it?

well, first and foremost here, let’s start by noting that the title for this episode is “Lasher,” and that makes sense given the “birth” of the significant character in the real world. We know that he is going to grow up pretty quickly (albeit at a slightly slower pace than in the Anne Rice source material), and this will lead to a number of questions that Rowan is forced to confront. What is Lasher’s arrival going to bring into the world? How much danger will the entire family be in? Well, there is 100% a great deal to think about…

For the time being, what we can at least do is set the table further courtesy of the full Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere synopsis below:

Rowan Mayfair is determined to understand what Lasher has become; Sip is hell-bent on capturing him.

Obviously, we don’t tend to think that the “Lasher” episode is going to resolve everything here, just as we know that he is not meant to. Instead, our general sentiment is that within this episode, we are simply going to lay the groundwork for what the next batch of episodes is going to look like, especially with there being new people within the heart of the universe.

In addition to Lasher’s arrival, the other major storyline ahead is simply this: What is the storyline for Rowan going to be in terms of her powers? In general, it is our sentiment here that she is going to learn so much more in terms of what she can control and not control; consider this evidence of some growing pains to come.

