Mayfair Witches season 2 video: Alexandra Daddario, cast tease

Just in case you were not excited enough for the premiere of Mayfair Witches season 2 over on AMC, here is a new reason to be. After all, we have a new video that gives you a great behind-the-scenes look at the cast!

If you head over to the link here, you can see star Alexandra Daddario and others all do their best in order to set the stage for what the next chapter of the story is going to look like — and also how they are adapting more of the work of the late, great Anne Rice. Season 2 is going to be a great exploration of Rowan’s powers for sure, but you are also going to see a story that illuminates even further the character of Lasher and his overall impact on the world.

One of the things that will make season 2 so complicated, especially in regards to Lasher, is that you never quite know exactly where he is going to sit in things. There may be a few moments here and there where you actually start to think that he could be a useful part of Rowan’s life; yet, then absolute chaos happens. Unless you are a book reader and you already know what is ahead, this is a series that is going to be intent on making you guess around things for as long as they possibly can. This is probably what they are the most excited to play out over time.

We just hope that in the end, everyone who watched the first chapter of Mayfair Witches comes back for more. This is, after all, a series that last premiered back in early 2023 — that’s a long time for anyone to wait.

