Mayfair Witches season 2: The Talamasca effect

There are a number of different ideas worth being excited about entering Mayfair Witches season 2 over on AMC, but aren’t the Talamasca up there?

After all, we are in this super-curious spot now where the supernatural investigative service of sorts is looking to play an ever-increasing role within the future of this franchise. They were involved close to the end of Interview with the Vampire season 2, and they certainly had a presence in season 1 of the Alexandra Daddario series. That is going to continue. As a matter of fact, you could argue that it will expand even further given that a Talamasca show will be coming to AMC later next year.

If you head over to the official Mayfair Witches Instagram page now, you can see what is further evidence of the impact of the Talamasca, both on-screen and behind the scenes for the series in a playful manner. AMC is leaning heavily into promoting the group now in a way in which they have not in the past, likely to set the stage more for things to come.

Honestly, the network has to do virtually whatever they can here, as they likely have a cognizance already that this is not the same sort of show that we’ve gotten with the other two entries in the Anne Rice universe. There are no characters in our mind as immediately iconic as a Louis, a Lestat, or a Rowan, so they may have to spend a considerable amount of time setting the stage.

Before we go, here is a reminder that you will see the Mayfairs back next month; here is to hoping that a lot of other great things are shared along the way.

What do you want to see from the Talamasca throughout Mayfair Witches season 2?

