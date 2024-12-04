Mayfair Witches season 2 trailer: The quest to stop Lasher

As many out there may be aware already, the Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere is set to arrive on AMC in early January. Why not learn a little bit more about it not?

If you head over to the link here, you can see the newly-released trailer for the next chapter of the story that we tend to think, in short, is quite excellent. There is a lot crammed into a small window, and also a clear sense as to what the central push of the Alexandra Daddario series is going to be.

After all, the end of season 1 showcased that Lasher is now out there in human form, and he is going to age rapidly at the start of the season. From there, he begins to target Mayfair women — is it going to be up to Rowan to stop him? She’s going to have obviously a super-complicated relationship with Lasher that plays out over time, just as she is also starting to understand more of her powers. The trailer showcases her utilizing more of them, and she will start to understand more of her true capabilities.

Given that Mayfair Witches is not as generally well-known as the aforementioned Interview with the Vampire, we are not super-shocked that a little bit more time was spent setting the table in season 1 before getting to the good stuff. At this point, it is now our hope that the show can fire on all cylinders and really hold nothing back when it comes to action, drama, and of course building up the mythology further. Why would we want anything else?

Of course, we’re excited for the evolution of these characters … but who knows? There may also be some teases for the upcoming Talamasca series along the way.

