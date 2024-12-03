Mayfair Witches season 2 spoilers: What all can Rowan do?

The second season of Mayfair Witches is coming to AMC early next year, and there is SO much to prepare for!

After all, the opening episode of the season could be absolutely insane, mostly as you watch Lasher, now in human form, become an adult right before our eyes. This is a story born out of the Anne Rice source material, though it is presented in a slightly different manner. This will set the table for a lot of crazy / witchy stuff the rest of the way, mostly because with Lasher now out there, Rowan is capable of so much more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE!

In a new piece over at TV Insider, it is confirmed that Alexandra Daddario’s character can now control the weather, heal wounds, and manipulate other elements. Meanwhile, showrunner Esta Spalding notes to the publication that this “is really the season where Rowan truly decides she’s a witch and leans into all that that means and is asking herself how much of the dark power of a witch she should use.”

If you love witchcraft and/or everything that comes along with it, isn’t this one of those seasons that is right up your alley? Based on where we set, we don’t know how else to describe it! This is a chance to dive so much deeper and really hit hard everything that we had a chance to see back during season 1.

For those wondering about crossovers with the rest of the Immortal Universe, we at least tend to think that the Talamasca are going to have some sort of role to play here, given that they did back in season 1. Remember that there is also a spin-off coming about them, so this is another great thing to put on your calendar for later in 2025.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now about Mayfair Witches and what other good stuff could be coming

What part of the Mayfair Witches season 2 story are you the most intrigued by?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







