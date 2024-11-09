Mayfair Witches season 2 teaser highlights Rowan’s conflict

It remains true that we are not going to be seeing Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere until we get around to the start of next year. However, do you think that is stopping AMC from promoting it early? Hardly.

If you head over to the link here, you can see another new preview that highlights the central Rowan – Asher conflict at the center of the series. Also, it serves as a pretty-clear reminder of where Alexandra Daddario’s character is within her journey. There is a reminder thrown in here that there is so much that she still has to learn — and of course, that makes us all the more eager as to what could still be next. How can it not?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE!

Of course, while there could be some serious advancements for Rowan within this upcoming batch of episodes, we also have to be real about the setbacks — there could be a ton of those as well. Just consider the situation that she’s in, and what she seems to be almost perpetually up against! Seeing how she combats a lot of that could be one of the main selling points of this season.

Of course, beyond that we are certainly curious to see whether or not Mayfair Witches season 2 is going to be able to match the level of quality that was set by Interview with the Vampire, given that its second season was arguably one of the best things that we’ve seen all year. We don’t think that it is a big problem for one part of the greater Anne Rice universe to potentially challenge another. Shouldn’t we all want some of the best quality stuff out there?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayfair Witches season 2 right now

What are you the most excited to see at this point moving into Mayfair Witches season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other great updates ahead on the series.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







