Mayfair Witches season 2 trailer puts Rowan to the test

For everyone out there unaware, Mayfair Witches season 2 is coming to AMC in January — and we now have a better sense of just how epic, crazy, and even violent things are going to be come.

At the end of last season, we effectively saw the rebirth of Lasher, who may now be on a potentially violent scree. Are a number of Mayfair women being targeted? Can Alexandra Daddario’s character of Rowan figure out how to harness her powers in time? One of the good things about the Anne Rice adaptation this season is that it does not have to swim through massive canals of exposition and can instead, hopefully get right to the good stuff. The series had some momentum problems early on, but did get progressively better as time went on.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer full of violence, witchcraft, and big questions. The season 2 synopsis below per AMC does its own part to set the stage:

Season 2 of Mayfair Witches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair, who is determined to understand what Lasher has become – human or monster? – and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.

This is far from the only Anne Rice-related programming that is coming up, as the much-discussed Talamasca spin-off is also currently poised to be coming your way at some point in 2025. Beyond just that, a third season of the aforementioned Interview with the Vampire is in the works, with it being based on the book The Vampire Lestat. We may have to wait longer for that, but for those unaware, the season 2 finale is arguably the best episode of the entire year of any show.

