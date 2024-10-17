Mayfair Witches season 2: AMC shares premiere date, new teaser

We know that it has been a long time since the first season of Mayfair Witches — luckily, we know now the series will be back soon!

As a part of New York Comic-Con today, the folks at AMC have officially confirmed that the Alexandra Daddario series will be coming back on Sunday, January 5. Like many other shows, this one did face some delays due to the industry strikes of 2023; luckily, we are on the other side of that now and it looks like we are going to have a story that actually leans a little bit more into the horror than ever before.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a better sense of this courtesy of a new sneak peek that sets the stage even further. We also suggest you check out the full season 2 synopsis in full below:

Based on the novels by Anne Rice, Season 2 of Mayfair Witches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become – human or monster? – and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.

We know that there are a lot of people out there who were clamoring for this show to get more dark and twisted and based on what we’ve seen so far, mission accomplished! One of the things that we do believe the show has going for it now is simply that everyone better understands both the story and the key players involved a little bit more; also, Rowan already has her powers, and there is no real need to further set that up. Instead, the narrative can focus more on whatever she chooses to do with them the rest of the way.

