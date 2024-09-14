Mayfair Witches season 2: Alexandra Daddario’s new tease

The second season of Mayfair Witches is on the way over at AMC, and doesn’t it feel there are more reasons for hype than ever?

After all, this series is coming up on the heels of Interview with the Vampire season 2, which is one of the most underrated shows of the year. While these series may have different writers and casts, they exist in the same universe. With that, the comparisons are inevitably going to happen.

The one thing that we can say entering the next Mayfair Witches chapter is simply that the story is about to get so much darker. Consider the fact that Rowan now has a better sense of her powers and yet, there are so many different things she has still to learn. There are also still those who are going to be out to influence her one way or another … and we’ll have to see how that goes.

While Alexandra Daddario did not necessarily give a ton of major spoilers away in a chat with Elle, she at least helped to set the stage:

This character is constantly going through transformations and learning new things. She’s a woman who just found her real parents. She found out who she comes from, and it’s this crazy, dark world. It’s a lot to handle, finding out she’s a witch and has inherited this house and all this money. Getting involved in this really magical, supernatural world would be a lot for anyone. It’s a fun world to explore.

Of course, Rowan may not feel a lot of the “fun” herself, especially as in season 2, the pressure rises to go along with her powers. This is not going to be an easy season for her but as a viewer, doesn’t this have to be considered a major part of the fun?

