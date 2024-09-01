Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date: September 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Mayfair Witches season 2 between now and the end of September?

As per usual, there is quite a bit that we can get into here, but let’s begin with the following: Of course, we would love to see the series back soon! Given that Alexandra Daddario and the rest of the cast recently arrived on Netflix with the first season, there could absolutely be more interest in the series than ever before! This just leads us into the next big question, which is when you are actually going to see the next batch of episodes and if the new streaming home will help the ratings at all.

Given that Mayfair Witches season 2 has already wrapped filming, you could make the argument that it makes a ton of sense for the show to arrive in January, especially since that would allow for more momentum via those who are watching on Netflix now. Even still, though, nothing has been confirmed … and we do think that you are going to be waiting some time still for an official announcement. We are still somewhat in a place here where if there was going to be an announcement this month, it could’ve just been made at San Diego Comic-Con in late July.

If we don’t see Rowan’s story continue in January…

Well, let’s just say that February or March could be a good possibility as well. There are a few AMC shows that we’re waiting to see come back at some point in between this one, Dark Winds, and then also The Walking Dead: Dead City. It really just comes down to what makes the most sense in terms of the schedule.

