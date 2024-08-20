Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date: Does AMC know it?

We know that a Mayfair Witches season 2 is going to be coming to AMC at some point in the new year. Is there an exact date? Well, publicly the answer to that is know. Behind the scenes, however, may be a totally different story.

Here is what we can say about at the moment: The Alexandra Daddario series has already wrapped filming and by virtue of that, the hope here is that it will be ready to have it back on the air in January or February. This is, of course, assuming that this is when the network even wants the show back because as of right now, that is not altogether clear.

Why is this situation complicated? Well, from the outside looking in it goes a little something like this — the network has to figure out if they want this show to air before or after other returning programs like The Walking Dead: Dead City and Dark Winds. We tend to think it will be back before the zombie drama, but some of this is going to be based on post-production and how long it takes to get some of the witchy special effects together.

So while AMC may not be saying anything publicly at the moment, know this: We tend to be pretty confident that they have figured out something privately already for Mayfair Witches season 2. If they haven’t for some reason, we would consider it to be honestly a shock. They need to be able to plan ahead their schedules internally several months in advance, mostly to make sure they can prepare them for advertisers and also know that they are not going to have any significant gaps.

What are you most excited to see moving into Mayfair Witches season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get all sorts of other updates.

