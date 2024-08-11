Mayfair Witches season 2 spoilers: Who is set for major arc?

Just in case you thought that someone’s arc was set in stone (pun intended) entering Mayfair Witches season 2, think again. Based on what we are hearing regarding the Anne Rice adaptation, not only is Cortland going to get out of his statue-like form, but there are going to be some huge swings along the way.

Is his story bound to be dark? That feels like an extremely fair assumption to make, mostly due to the fact that almost everything tied to the character is. Why would there be any exceptions to the rule now?

Speaking to Den of Geek in a recent interview, Harry Hamlin keeps some of the cards close to the vest; however, we do also think that he does plenty to generate excitement:

“The arc for Cortland is extraordinary this year … I can’t go into why or how, but something happens during the course of the second season that is going to blow people’s minds who are Cortland fans.”

How can you not be hyped after looking at this? We have a sense at this point that we are going to see a season that obviously leans into the source material, but also takes a few exciting risks with its creative at the same time. This is the luxury that comes from having a larger universe to pull from, and we would not be surprised at all if there are some more nods to the Talamasca as well. We know that they have their own dedicated spin-off coming down the road, and the seeds were planted for it in a big way back during the second season of Interview with the Vampire.

