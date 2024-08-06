Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With us now moving into August 2024, are we now a little bit closer to getting a Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date at AMC?

Well, let’s start things off here by reminding you that a TON of work on the Anne Rice adaptation has already been done. At this point, we are really just waiting to see exactly what will be announced when it comes to a premiere date. The network has already confirmed that you will have a chance to see it moving into 2025, but there is not a lot of specificity beyond that.

So is there going to be a chance to see something a little bit more official between now and the end of August? Let’s just say for now, it is up for debate. Personally, we tend to think it is unlikely, and for one simple reason: The show JUST made an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. If there was going to be an announcement of a premiere date this summer, we probably would have gotten it then! At this point, we tend to think it’s more likely that something is revealed a little bit later this year.

For now, we tend to think that the best-case scenario for this show is that around October or November, we get a premiere-date reveal that signifies that the series is going to be back come January or February. We tend to think that it will come before The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, mostly because it’s been off the air for a longer span of time.

As for what all is coming in the second season…

Let’s just put it this way — Rowan is going to get a lot of opportunities to test and explore her powers. Shouldn’t that be excited? If nothing else, it will certainly be dramatic…

What are you the most excited to see moving into Mayfair Witches season 2 over at AMC?

