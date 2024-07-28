Mayfair Witches season 2 teaser revealed; any premiere date?

Today AMC had a major panel discussion for their larger Immortals universe, and if you love Mayfair Witches, we come bearing some great news! A new teaser has been released which gives you a slightly better sense of Rowan’s next move, one that should be both curious and dangerous all at once.

If there is one way that we can sum up the next chapter of the story, it is honestly rather simple. For much of the first season of the show, we had a chance to witness this character as she started to understand more of who she really was. Now, she understands that, and she can then move on to the next thing: What she is actually capable of doing. Alexandra Daddario’s character is poised to go on a huge journey in season 2, one that could feature both foes new and old.

If you visit this link, you can see a teaser that gives you a rather great foundation for what the next chapter of the story will be, one that serves both as a reminder of Rowan’s season 1 journey but then also a look ahead. It sheds a lot of light on where her mind is at, and then also her awareness at just what it is she is capable of and how she wants to go about using some of her abilities.

Now, the big question mark for us is this: Can this series manage to bring both the variety and the tension that Interview with the Vampire had earlier this year? Because its second season was spectacular and among the best shows of 2024, it feels almost impossible to match it — but you still have to try. The bar has been raised significantly higher than pretty much ever before.

Also, there is one more thing we are left to consider at present: How many more teases will this season give us of the upcoming Talamasca series? Hopefully, we are going to be getting something…

What about a premiere date?

Unfortunately, there is none yet for Mayfair Witches season 2 … but we are still hoping for the first month or two of 2025.

