Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date: Coming at SDCC?

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn a Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date sooner rather than later?

There is a significant part of us that does feel like specifics are unlikely anytime soon, largely due to the fact the Alexandra Daddario series is going to be off the air until 2025. However, there is a golden opportunity ahead for AMC to announce something if they choose to — after all, the show and Interview with the Vampire both are coming to San Diego Comic-Con!

According to Collider, Daddario is going to be joined by cast members Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston, Ben Feldman and Alyssa Jirrels alongside showrunner Esta Spalding and Mark Johnson, the overseer of the entire Immortal Universe. The panel is being held on Saturday, July 27 from 5:00 to 6:15 p.m. Pacific time, and we imagine that there are going to be teases aplenty. Even if we don’t get an exact premiere date, we tend to think there is a chance that we get at least a premiere month. Something is better than nothing, right? Season 2 has been filming as of late in Ireland and before that, it was in New Orleans. We’re expecting a story full of magic, drama, and of course evolution for Rowan moving forward, one that also incorporates a lot of content from the Anne Rice source material, as well.

As for Interview with the Vampire…

The cast members in attendance there include Sam Reid, Assad Zaman and Delainey Hayles along with showrunner Rolin Jones. The series has already been renewed for a season 3, but we don’t personally expect it until late 2025 / 2026. There is a lot of time for that to be figured out, and we just want everyone to take their time! That is the way to ensure that season 3 is every bit as extraordinary as season 2, otherwise known as one of the best shows of the year.

