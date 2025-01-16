Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Master Key’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to get a little bit more into Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 10. What can we say about it?

Well, for starters “Master Key” is going to be a story that does one of the things that the Mariska Hargitay show does best — taking a long, hard look at some of the fundamental issues within the police system. These are often things that a lot of people do not want to think about, but it is important that you do. There are cases that can slip through the cracks for an array of reasons — so how do you put a stop to it?

For a little more insight on this episode, take a look at the SVU season 26 episode 10 synopsis:

01/23/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When a teen from a group home goes missing, the squad must quickly determine if he ran away or was abducted. Velasco puts pressure on the system at large for letting children slip through the cracks. TV-14

In addition obviously to the case, we are also happy that there is this sort of larger mystery somehow involved. It is a way to of course engaged viewers, but also force everyone to think a little bit outside the box.

As for beyond this episode…

Even though NBC has not released too many details for what is ahead, we do tend to believe that there is a ton of content coming in the weeks ahead. Wouldn’t NBC be foolish to not give us some sort of run to set up February sweeps, especially after the show was off the air for such a long time already?

