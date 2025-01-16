Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, January 16, 2025?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC, following a long hiatus, alongside its spin-off in SVU? We do not have to tell you that the anticipation is here, so let’s just get into the content itself.

Where should we start? Well, it is important to get things going with the following: The break is over! Starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, you are going to have a chance to see one of these shows followed soon after by the other. This hopefully is going to set off a run where they are both on the air for the next several weeks — and at this point, how can you not want that?

Now, let’s get a little bit more into another subject here, and that is what the stories for these episodes are actually going to be. We know that with the latter in particular, Carisi is going to have a meaningful arc. Meanwhile, Baxter is going to find himself pulled in a couple of big directions as he makes a big decision regarding whether or not to testify. Just take a look at the synopses below…

Law & Order season 24 episode 9, “Enemy of the State” – 01/16/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Shaw and Riley discover a shocking motive after a young man is pushed in front of a train. When the trial hinges on a piece of legislation that Baxter wrote, Price must convince him to testify to its uses and abuses.

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 9, “First Light” – 01/16/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : An abhorrent web of lies and betrayal is uncovered when a woman is confronted with video of a night she can’t remember. Carisi struggles to move on from his ordeal when the suspect changes his plea.

