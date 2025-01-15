Outlander season 7 episode 16 (finale): Cliffhanger incoming?

We know that we’ve been forced to wait extra-long to see Outlander season 7 episode 16 on Starz, but it is almost here! Tomorrow marks the big finale, and there are so many different questions to wonder here, including whether or not all loose ends will be tied up. We’d of course raise some questions about Claire’s survival, but it feels like that is one of those questions everyone already knows the answer to. Is there any serious chance that the show is writing out Caitriona Balfe? That’s doubtful.

For the sake of this article, the question we want to raise is a little bit different: Is there going to be a big-time cliffhanger at the end of all this? At the very least, this is a fair thing to think about.

The answer to this question is actually a tad more complicated than it seems on the surface here, mostly due to the fact that once upon a time, season 7 was going to be the final season. This means that they may have had a certain amount of closure baked in here … but at the same time, we tend to think that there is at least going to be some sort of setup for what the eighth season is going to be. This is something that Outlander has done here and there over the years to set up future chapters. We tend to think that the show has a strong-enough base that it does not really need any sort of major cliffhanger to get people to keep watching.

Rather than focusing on a cliffhanger at the end of the finale, we’d instead just say to prepare for the story to be emotional, passionate, and heartfelt — all of the things you love about this show.

What sort of surprise ending are you looking for following Outlander season 7?

Do you think that we are going to have a cliffhanger in some way? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back for more updates.

