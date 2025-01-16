Found season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Sir’s shocking next move

Now that Found season 2 is back from hiatus, we are excited to get episode 10 on NBC in one week’s time. What lies ahead? “Missing While Outed” is one of those stories that should offer some substantial updates on a number of major characters, while at the same time also giving you another case.

If you have watched the Shanola Hampton series for the past year and a half, you know already that this is already a delicate balancing act for the writers. Each episode needs to have a standalone quality, but also still continue the delicate chess game that exists with Gabi and Sir at the center.

Below, you can check out the full Found season 2 episode 10 synopsis with other insight on what is to come:

01/23/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A college student disappears after a fraternity prank outs him as gay and M&A mobilizes to trace his whereabouts. The pressure for Gabi’s arrest reaches a boiling point. Sir becomes increasingly bold in his quest for Gabi. TV-14

How far will Sir go? Well, we obviously know that he does not want Gabi to die; yet, we do think he will do whatever he can for those close to her in the event that it achieves his end goal. That is a big part of the delicate nature of this show, as you do need to be afraid of this character. Simultaneously, it is hard to root for his death given that his relationship with Gabi is essential to the show. If he ever goes away entirely, are there any stories still to be told? You have to at least wonder about this for the time being.

Of course, we luckily do think that there is a lot to do with Gabi and Sir that is still different from what we have seen before…

