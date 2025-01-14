Found season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Danielle Savre on Heather

We know that it has been a long wait, but on Thursday night Found season 2 episode 9 is set to air on NBC. What more can we say now?

Well, for starters, this particular installment is going to feature the beginning of an arc from Station 19 alum Danielle Savre, and you better believe we are curious already in what she will bring to the table! We are talking here about someone who is taking on a role in attorney Heather that is somewhat shrouded in mystery. What does she want from Gabi and the team, and how long will it take to get it? These are at least two different questions you have to think about.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV discussions!

Just in case you want a little more of a foundation here, just see what Savre herself had to say to TV Insider in a new interview:

… There’s more to her than meets the eye, and I think her ambition is what drives her the most. I think it’s also what might make her and Gabi very similar in a lot of ways. They both have that ambitious drive. I think it just might stem from different places, and how does that really present itself?

We do think that a lot of the excitement for this arc will likely be seeing a few more answers come in slowly over time, as there is no real incentive for the producers to really rush too much into anything. We just hope that we eventually build to a spot here where there is a lot of twists come out that do not take you down the expected road.

No matter what happens here, the basic push-and-pull of Found will likely remain the same. We are rooting for Gabi and yet, well-aware that nothing about her journey is going to come easily.

Related – Get some more news now on Found, including details on the next episode

What do you want to see from Danielle Savre on Found season 2 episode 9?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







