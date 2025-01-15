Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 3: Parvati’s past revealed

Based on the preview for what’s ahead on Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 3, is Parvati Shallow in big trouble? Well, if nothing else, some of these contestants are about to be well-aware of how big a threat she really is.

When you think about it, you can argue that it is super-impressive that she was able to make it this far without everyone knowing that she is a legendary Survivor player. That speaks a great deal to her ability to connect with people, and also convince others to keep one of her big secrets in the game. That is, of course, before Dr. Will comes in and runs his mouth. The promo for what is ahead here indicates that he drops her “secret” in front of everyone, which leads to her needing to do damage control.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional THE TRAITORS reviews!

Now, here is where we note that it is hard to really blame Will for just assuming that everyone on the show would know. Since these people were aware that Boston Rob played last season, wouldn’t you research other big-name reality stars that could be cast? That’s at least our perception of it for the time being, even if we weren’t a huge fan of the genre.

The good thing about Parvati is that she is certainly still savvy enough to work through this, especially with a big threat like Will around. The best thing that he can honestly do at this point is just try to play Deal or No Deal as much as possible, as this at least makes him responsible for his own fate. If he loses this way, he loses by a measure of luck — the other thing he could choose to do is just throw a lot of competitions to make him appear less of a threat. He’s clearly done this on some of his other shows before and somehow, it often works.

Related – Learn more now entering this Deal or No Deal Island episode

Do you think that we’re about to see Parvati in more trouble on Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 3?

Share now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more updates here in due time.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







