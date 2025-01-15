Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 3: Divisive decisions

Next week on Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 3, be assured that there are going to be some more crazy twists coming your way.

So, what will the next part of the competition be? Well, we do tend to think that there are a lot of various surprises that there are still coming. The producers probably had a good feeling in advance of this season that a lot of contestants would have watched the first season — they can’t just deliver that all over again. You’ve got big gamers in the contestant pool, and then also more twists than ever. (There is also still the mystery female Banker at the heart of the story.)

So what more is coming? Below, you can see the full Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 3 synopsis with some more thoughts on what else is ahead:

01/21/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : Secrets are threatened as the remaining 12 players vie for influence. A challenge winner makes a divisive split decision. Joe Manganiello hosts. TV-PG

You could argue that entering this episode, there is a slightly better sense of peace among the remaining cast members with Sydnee gone, who seemed to almost constantly ruffle feathers. However, Dr. Will Kirby may change that just due to the way in which he plays the game and plays hard. We know that he loves mind-games and that a ton of people are going to be annoyed by that. What is fair to wonder is just how much he can keep up this sort of “character” of who is on TV, mostly because it is pretty clear that he does not wander around his day-to-day life with this kind of bravado.

What do you most want to see moving into Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 3?

Who are you rooting for? Go ahead and let us know! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

