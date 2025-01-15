Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 2: Sydnee eliminated

We recognize entering Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 2 that the top story here was going to be Dr. Will Kirby. Yet, there was also a game to be played beyond that! (Of course, it would have been helped if part of the broadcast was not mired with audio issues for some viewers.)

Now, this is where we will continue to dive Parvati and David more credit — despite her being a huge target and him being at physically imposing (these people don’t know about his history), nobody seems that interested in taking either of them out! The real debate amidst the game being played tonight was whether or not Sydnee or Rock would be taken out of the game if the opportunity presented itself.

If we were out there playing Deal or No Deal Island, there’s no question that Sydnee would be difficult to live with at times. However, she’s also a HUGE target and far more entertaining than a lot of these people. Maybe she would’ve had a better chance of being safe had she not decided to stand up and deliver a speech right in the middle of the game. La Shell in particular was not having it.

So when Sydnee was actually vulnerable, we can’t be shocked about what happened next. Sydnee did a wonderful job of playing herself out of a spot that she could have otherwise had in the game. She was easily the most memorable contestants among the newbie players so from the standpoint of drama alone, some of these other people really need to up their games! Sure, we recognize that playing the biggest game is not always great for your longevity, but is that really important as a viewer on the outside?

