Will Trent season 3 episode 3 promo: Hope for Will & Angie?

When Will Trent season 3 episode 3 airs on ABC next week, is there any good news at all for the title character and Angie?

Well, here’s where we say that we more than recognize that their relationship to some is already rather polarizing, mostly because the trauma they’ve experienced is so deep and at times dark. Add to this the fact that Will had her arrested at the end of last season. You can’t un-ring that bell no matter how hard you try!

If you saw the promo for Will Trent season 3 episode 3 last night, then you heard him say that he doesn’t think that there is any future for him and Angie. Now, that does not necessarily rule anything out since crazy things happen in TV, but we do not feel like anything is a top priority at present.

What can you look towards instead here? Well, that’s rather simple: Will may eventually have a long-term romance with Marion Alba. Meanwhile, you are also going to be seeing next week Angie potentially fighting for her life! It’s already clear that she wants her old job back, but is there something within her current job that puts her life in danger? That’s something that you absolutely do have to think about right now. We are super-curious about Angie’s arc just because her even getting her job back feels so difficult and challenging right now; the idea of her and Will getting back together is just so far on the horizon that it is actually rather hard to see.

Just remember this for now: This is a long season. There are a lot of opportunities still for things to twist and change.

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 3 episode 3 when we get there?

Do you still hope for Will and Angie at all? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

