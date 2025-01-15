Silo season 2 episode 10 (finale): Will Juliette make it home?

Can you believe that the wait for the Silo season 2 finale is almost over? We have extremely high hopes for this episode, and of course for many reasons.

Personally, the biggest reason for excitement is just the potential for Juliette Nichols to make it back to her old home at Silo #18, which we know that she has been looking to do for the majority of the season. Is that finally going to happen now?

Well, obviously nothing is confirmed here, but we do think that Rebecca Ferguson’s character is in a place where she can at least try to make it back. What she has going for her here is that she’s already managed to help Solo and in theory, there has been a certain measure of resolution there. You can argue that everything is now set for her to be able to go back without interruption. She even has a suit!

Here is the one problem: Even if she goes back, how will she be able to get back in? That is not something that we would sit here and say is a guarantee at all given what Bernard may or may not want. She may also choose to try and bring someone else with her and that’s another big-time question that you have to think about as well. While Solo may be more of a stretch since he’s so used to life around his vault, is Eater a candidate? We may not know a lot about her yet, but she does feel like someone Juliette would work to actively care for.

Let’s just hope that there is at least some sort of answer here — we don’t need to wait for season 3 for more information, right?

What do you think we are going to be seeing as we move into the Silo season 2 finale?

