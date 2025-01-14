Silo season 2 episode 10 (finale) sneak peek: What’s with Bernard?

In just over two days the Silo season 2 finale is set to arrive on Apple TV+ — and there is of course so much to discuss!

Take, for starters, what in the world is going to be happening with Bernard moving forward. We know that he’s been effectively the Big Boss of Silo #18 for the bulk of the series at this point, but things could easily change! Just remember that Lukas Kyle ventured into the Down Deep and based on what he saw and heard, there is a chance that he knows a little bit more about the Safeguard. Does he actually know what it is? Was he lying? That’s a totally different question and not one we have a clear answer to right now.

If you head over to Broadway World right now, you get the sense that something may have transpired when it comes to Bernard and Lukas. After all, we’re talking here about a sneak peek where Tim Robbins’ character is sitting by himself with a gun amidst a lot of chaos happening around him. Whatever is going on here is something that feels like we’re on the brink of an explosion.

While it remains to be seen how things are going to play out here with Bernard, there is another big question to think about here — what is going on with Juliette! It seems like she has solved some of the key mysteries at this point when it comes to Solo and Silo #17 and yet, she hasn’t found a way to go back home yet. There is at least a chance that this could happen over the course of the finale, but nothing is guaranteed. We’re just glad to know that a season 3 is coming, and that you’re going to Rebecca Ferguson as a part of it.

What do you think is going to happen with Bernard on the Silo season 2 finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates.

