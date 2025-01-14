Silo season 2 finale: Take a larger look at Solo’s vault!

As many of you are aware at this point, the Silo season 2 finale is going to be coming to Apple TV+ — with that, prepare for more Solo!

Throughout a lot of episode 9, we saw Steve Zahn’s character finally start to open up more as we understood more of who he truly was. We are talking here about Russell’s son, a person who grew up almost entirely in Silo #17 on his own. He suffered with loneliness and insecurity, and also had to find various ways to entertain himself in the midst of a lot of this downtime. Let’s just say that none of this was altogether easy for him.

Now, why not take a larger look at Solo’s vault, which we saw various parts of last week? If you head over to Collider, you can see a behind-the-scenes video where Zahn shows you the incredible design that went into this location, including a wide array of activities that Solo probably engaged in during his isolation. He has taught himself a lot of random historical facts, various arts and crafts, and a ton of other stuff that you would never expect.

We anticipate that this character is going to have a big role in the finale and yet, his specific part in season 3 remains up in the air. After all, a lot could depend on whether or not Juliette decides to head back to her old home, and also if he decides to go along with her. Is there a reason to focus on this character if Rebecca Ferguson is not around with him? It is a legitimate question to ask, even if we are going to be miss him in the time that he is off-screen.

