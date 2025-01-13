Silo season 2 episode 10 (finale): Cliffhanger ahead?

As many of you out there may be aware at this point, Silo season 2 episode 10 is the finale, and it is certainly clear it is going to be epic.

After all, consider everything that needs to be wrapped up over the course of the given episode. We need to learn something more about the safeguard and what Lukas Kyle discovered in the down deep. Also, what will happen for Juliette now that there is a little bit of peace around Solo and the others? Is there a rebellion right around the corner at her old home? So many questions, and there is certainly not a ton of time to hand out answers.

What we will at least say here is quite simple: There is a great chance that there is a cliffhanger at the end of this. Even though there was no formal season 3 renewal at the time in which this season was shot, it feels like the producers knew it was likely. They have another book to adapt soon in Shift, and we are pretty confident that you are going to see some sort of tease.

After all, it is especially important to remember here that more than likely, we are not going to see a third season until early 2026 — and that’s if we are lucky. This is one of those shows that takes a ton of time to make due to all the various challenges that come along with shooting at this scale. You have to do something in order to keep people excited for whatever else is ahead.

Luckily, we know that an answer is coming in just a handful of days — and absolutely it’s nice to not be waiting too much longer.

