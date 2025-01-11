Silo season 2 finale: Show EP on safeguard mystery

In under one week’s time you are going to see the Silo season 2 finale arrive on Apple TV+ and of course, there is so much to answer!

So, where do we start out here? It is worth noting that this episode is going to work to give more information on one big question in particular, and that is tied to the safeguard. Remember that this was found at the bottom of the Silo, and it seems as though having it activated could lead to some hugely dramatic consequences.

Speaking in a new interview with Collider, showrunner Graham Yost indicates just how many answers we are going to be getting shortly after the big reveals this week:

“Episode 9 ends with, ‘Do you know what the safeguard is, Mr. Kyle?’ ‘I do.’ Well, we don’t know what it is, but we’re going to get an idea in the next episode, and it’s not good. It’s not a good thing. It’s a big, bad thing.”

The worst-case scenario when it comes to the safeguard is that it is something that could wipe out the record of everything that Lukas was trying to do here in the first place. We know that he wanted answers, but what is the point of that if they do not really lead you where you want? As Quinn noted, the game here has been “rigged from the start,” and it is possible that the ominous voice we heard is one that is threatening death or some other serious consequence.

We do not need all the answers in the world entering the finale, mostly due to the fact that there is a season 3 and season 4 coming … it would just be nice to set the stage further!

