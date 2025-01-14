Will Trent season 3 spoilers: Who is Sunny?

For anyone out there who is eager to see the latest episode of Will Trent season 3, why not talk a new face further in Sunny?

Over the course of tonight’s character, you are going to see the debut of this character, who is described (per Deadline) as “a smart and resourceful tween who finds herself in the uncommon position of being the daughter of a criminal who now finds herself in the care of the deputy director of the GBI.” In other words, this is a really complicated spot for her to be in, and we will have to wait and see just how things play out here over time. Kyrie McAlpin will be playing the part.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for further TV reactions and reviews!

In general, we know that tonight’s Will Trent episode is the second part of an epic two-part premiere event, one that is going to give you a better sense of just how the title character recovers from a lot of his time away from the GBI. There are some hurt feelings that are there, and it may take a little bit of time for things to be patched-up. It may be even longer if Will and Angie are going to have any more conversations about their future at all.

One other thing to remember at present is pretty simple: What in the world are we going to see from Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba. Given the former Jane the Virgin star is a big name who is capable of anchoring her own show, we have to imagine that she is going to be a force to be reckoned with through at least a significant chunk of the story to come. There is still a ton of season 3 to go!

Related – Get even more news on Will Trent and some of the other episodes that are coming up

What are you most excited to see on Will Trent season 3 as we move forward?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







