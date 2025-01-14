The Traitors US season 3: Tony, Ayan react to Traitor identities

If there is one thing that we often wish The Traitors US did during some of its episodes, it was tell the eliminated contestants the truth. They leave the castle often not knowing much of anything about who the Traitors were; sometimes they have no clue, and sometimes, they have figured out at least a couple of things.

With all of this in mind, why not turn things over to Peacock, who has released a new video showcasing some of this?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional THE TRAITORS reviews!

If you head over to the streaming service’s YouTube, you can see a video in which Tony Vlachos and Chanel Ayan each break down their thoughts about the Traitors, and how they were right and wrong about a lot of their assumptions. Tony was, of course, frustrated after learning that Boston Rob was a Traitor, and he was not so surprised to learn about Danielle Reyes or Bob the Drag Queen based on their behavior in the castle. However, Carolyn totally floored him and he did not see that one coming.

As for Ayan, she indicated that she felt guilty after the fact for writing down Tony’s name at her last roundtable, thinking that she was somewhat responsible for what happened. She actually likes him, and the two had a surprisingly fun rapport here! We’ll take a little bit of the guilt off of Chanel here by noting that Tony was almost sure to be banished at some point early — not because of him being a possible Traitor, but rather a big threat. Nobody in their right minds wants someone this good at a game like this around, and it is one of the reasons why Boston Rob probably is not super-long for the game, either. If he manages to go far, he will 100% deserve all the praise.

Related – Learn more about what could be coming entering the next The Traitors US episode

Who are you rooting for now to win The Traitors US out of the people who are left?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







