The Traitors US season 3 episode 4: What is Rob’s next move?

We know that The Traitors US season 3 episode 4 is going to be coming to Peacock later this week, and a few people will be in the crosshairs. So, who is going to be there almost every week from here on out? The answer is simple: Boston Rob Mariano.

Whether you love Rob or hate him, you cannot argue his impact. He is one of the biggest reality competition stars of all time, a former Survivor winner, and someone who has fared really well on that show, The Amazing Race, and also Deal or No Deal Island. He is a Traitor here, which is one of the most obvious designations of all time. If we were in the game, we’d just assume he was no matter the evidence.

Because of all this, the next question we have to wonder is pretty simple: Is there anything he can do to not be the next one banished? While The Traitors is a different game than Survivor, we do think that one part of the strategy could be similar.

If there is one thing that Rob mastered on the island over the years, it was the power of groupthink. If you get everyone thinking one way, you can create a pretty consistent steamroll. He is obviously a threat, but he needs to find a way to consistently point to other threats as a way of ensuring that he and his group make it to the end. It’s really not as much about being a Traitor / Faithful as it is keeping as many numbers as possible.

Can this work on this game?

For a few weeks, maybe. However, the murders make it hard for Rob to keep a group of people unified unless all of his Traitors are also a part of it and he can keep them all on the same page. Unfortunately for him, Danielle, Carolyn, and Bob the Drag Queen are not sheep. Anything is possible in this game, but this is going to be a really tough path for him to make it to the end.

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Traitors US season 3 episode 4?

Do you think that Boston Rob has any hope of survival? Share right now in the comments, and also come back for more.

