The Traitors US: Alan Cumming on possible all-stars season

Even though The Traitors US is only in its third season at the moment, can you still argue for there to be an all-star season?

Well, let’s just put it this way for the time being: If you are the producers of the Peacock show, it does still feel like all options are on the table. We know that in terms of twists, both this show and the UK version tend to mirror each other; neither party has done an all-star show as of yet, but just when it comes to the format alone, it does feel doable.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, host Alan Cumming himself indicated that he would be eager to see something like this happen:

I think that’s such a good idea. You don’t necessarily have to be a winner. We’d get Peppermint [who was banished first in season two] back. I also liked how we’ll bring people back for a wee guest appearance, like when Kate [Chastain] came back in. All-Stars would be great. I also thought we could do a Drag Race crossover and have Traitors with all drag queens. Wouldn’t that be funny? Me and RuPaul could duke it out.

If we were Peacock, here’s how we would make it happen — bring back players after a season 5, and then have a special season airing in the summer with returnees. That way, you still get new players every year! We’ve already stated that at some point, it would be interesting to see a season featuring non-celebrities, especially since it has worked out well in the UK. That feels like another thing that could be on the table, even if nobody seems super-eager at this point to hurry that along.

Would you watch an all-star season for The Traitors US?

If so, who do you want to see appear during it? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get other updates.

