The Traitors US season 3 episode 4: Who is the current darkhorse?

Given that we are only three episodes into The Traitors US season 3, it may be too early to say who is in the best overall spot. However, it does feel like we have a sense of who may be vastly underrated by most of the other contestants.

With this in mind, let’s venture over to Bachelor Nation and in particular, Gabby Windey.

Even though Wells Adams was already banished from the castle, it is worth noting that there is an odd history of contestants from this universe doing reasonably well. Arie Luyendyk Jr. made it to the end of the first season, whereas Peter Weber ended up being surprisingly entertaining and/or messy back in season 2.

Gabby has already shown herself to be a smart player for a few different reasons. She was instrumental in the banishment of Tony Vlachos and while you could consider that move a failure (he was a faithful, after all), it is worth noting that he’s not the sort of player you can ever fully trust. It made sense that some people would be coming after him. What’s important is that she helped lead the charge without being seen as a ringleader, and she has two other people in Chrishell Stause and Nikki Bella who seem to have her back.

Also, is Gabby about to get significant ammunition on Carolyn and Danielle in the study? The end of episode 3 suggested that she has a new reason to be suspicious of them; the danger she may find herself in here is if she plays this incorrectly and puts heat on herself. If she can be coy and rely that something felt off with the two of them popping out of nowhere, she may be able to build more trust.

Above all else, we know that Gabby is smart and will be underestimated by some other players. This could be her weapon moving forward.

